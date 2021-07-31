PALMYRA, Mo. — Permission to pursue a grant and a request for funding to purchase MOSWIN radios were presented to the Marion County Commission during its July 26 meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
Mike Hall, executive director of Marion County Emergency 911, reported that the agency is wanting to apply for a grant that would enable it to expand by including three additional counties north of Marion County. According to Hall, the expansion would allow Clark, Scotland and Schuyler counties to be added on to Marion County’s system which would provide enhanced 911 service.
Hall said the grant will pay for the cost of the expansion for a five-year period. At that point the three counties would begin paying for the service.
The commissioners approved submitting the grant application to the Missouri 911 Service Board.
Hall also requested that the commission consider funding for the purchase of MOSWIN radios for all public safety entities in Marion County. He added that currently all entities do not have these radios which allow agencies the ability to communicate with each other during emergencies.
To help determine how much money is needed Hall intends to send out surveys to all public safety entities within the county to help assess their needs.
Hall will report back to the commission at a later date with more information.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved the bid as submitted by the city of Palmyra to T&B Trucking and Excavating in Hurdland for $150,932.
The bid is to pay to add more drop inlets, curb and guttering around the courthouse in Palmyra.
It was announced that Marion County’s logo contest will be handled by the Marion County 4-H. It will take place in the sesquicentennial building during the Marion County Fair.
Ashley Long of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments presented an update on various programs. She said that Alonna Kiser is Marion County’s new community planner. She will help the county administer ARP funds.
Long said that Marion County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan has been approved. In addition, the Taylor warning siren paperwork is currently being reviewed by SEMA. Once the paperwork has been approved the project will move forward, according to Long. She also updated the commission on various loan and grant programs which are available to Marion County.
County Collector Harry Graves requested permission to promote Brooke Jackson from C-III probationary to C-II probationary. The promotion was approved effective immediately.