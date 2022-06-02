Marion County 4-H Members Test Their Skills at State 4-H Horse Judging

FULTON, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Horse Judging Contest drew 70 4-H members to compete at William Woods University on April 9.
The 4-H delegation was greeted by newly appointed William Woods University President Jeremy Moreland. After the contest, youths and coaches toured the facilities and learned more about the university’s equine program from faculty and students.
A majority of participants reported that their skills in areas such as evaluating equine conformation, interpreting discipline patterns and using correct terminology improved as a result of participating in the event, said Maria Calvert, Missouri 4-H state agriculture and natural resources educator.
Marion County was well represented with nine 4-H members and their coach, 4-H Volunteer Brenda Althoff. Among the highlights of the results were that Marion County had several members ranked among the top 10 youth participants in the 8-10 age category. Emma Thornburg placed second, Heidi Lehenbaur placed fourth, and Kellen Camden placed ninth.
The Junior Team comprised of members Jarret Dameron, Emma Thornburg, Heidi Lehenbauer, Avalynn Camden, and Kellen Camden placed sixth out of eleven teams. The Senior Team placed fourth of ten teams with team members: Sophie Albright, Addy Kroeger, Cassandra Dissel, and Hannah Dameron.
Major support for Missouri 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resources programs is provided by the Missouri 4-H Foundation in partnership with Bass Pro Shops, Corteva Agriscience, Crader Distributing Co., FCS Financial, Missouri Association of Meat Processors, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Holstein Association, Eunice Campbell, and Robert E. “Bud” Hertzog, DVM.
