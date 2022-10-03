Marion County 4-H members shine bright in State 4-H Public Speaking Contest

COLUMBIA, Mo — On September 24, 4-H’ers from across Missouri participated in one of Missouri 4-H’s oldest and most popular competitions, the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest.
Held on MU’s campus, 52 youth from 24 counties participated. These 4-H’ers worked hard all year to prepare for this this annual culminating experience which allowed them to showcase their skills to a panel of judges.
Senior participants who won first place in one of the six categories had the opportunity to show off their skills to participants and their families at the end of the contest.
In 4-H, youth begin at a young age to learn to speak in front of others by giving age-appropriate demonstrations to their peers, and then participating in conference judging for their projects.
“These youth are extremely talented,” said Erin Stanley, State 4-H Civic Engagement Educator, “Public Speaking is a skill that many find nerve wracking, however these youth knocked it out of the park!”
Addilyn Mudd is a first-year member of the Stone 4-H Club and presented a prepared speech on Marine Biology. Marah Greiman is a sixth-year member of the Stone 4-H Club. She gave a Humorous Interpretation entitled “I’m Really Good at this Stuff”, by Ken Bradbury.
Marah placed second in the Intermediate division. Both 4-Hers met new people, gave successful presentations and have ideas to help them improve their speaking for next year.
