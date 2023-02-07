HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is now accepting annual boat slip rental registration for the 2023 boating season.
Slips will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Renters will be able to choose a slip based on the slips that are available, despite the renter’s past slip position.
Each renter must carry a minimum of $100,000 liability insurance on the boat and a copy of the policy must be submitted with the registration.
Annual rental fees are based on the size of the boat, $2.75 per foot; and covers the 2023 season from Saturday, April 1 to Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Starting Wednesday, March 1, anyone who seeks a slip for June through August can register for a slip among the remaining slips available for $300. Starting Saturday, April 1, the remaining slips will be rented to monthly renters for $100 per month. There is a $30 fee for anyone wanting to rent a slip overnight. The non-annual fees are charged regardless of boat size.
