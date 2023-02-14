PALMYRA, Mo. — Maple Lawn Nursing Home is not alone in its current financial challenge — Administrator Jesse Soondrum said other county-owned facilities have been closing or transferring ownership at a rapid rate.
He explained an April ballot measure requesting a property tax increase would provide a vital level of local support at a time when it is needed the most.
A few years ago, there were 100 county-owned facilities in the state, but only about 25 remain, Soondrum reported after talking to Jeff Funkenbusch, Maple Lawn Nursing Home's former administrator. For instance, Scotland County Nursing Home closed, and Tri-County Nursing Home was sold to Baptist Homes and Health Care Ministries. On a positive note, Soondrum explained that voters approved property tax increases in two nearby counties — providing needed support to Knox County Nursing Home and Clark County Nursing Home.
On April 4, Marion County voters will be asked to approve a property tax increase from the current level of 13 cents to 25 cents for each $100 of assessed valuation — which would represent the first increase in the tax levy since the 1980s. Soondrum said if the measure is not approved, a combination of factors could lead to Maple Lawn Nursing Home needing to sell assets or consider a transfer of ownership.
He stressed that there is a "community-centered" approach to caring for each resident at a county-owned facility like Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
"These are the nursing homes that do not only invest in the quality of care, but also the quality of life of the residents," he said. "That's the difference between a corporate-owned and county-owned residence."
However, the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement is the same regardless of ownership status. Soondrum explained that 28 residents at Maple Lawn receive Medicaid. The base reimbursement is $173 per day for each person, but the daily cost to provide care is $220 per day.
The financial situation is compounded because Missouri is among the bottom states in regard to reimbursement rates for nursing homes. As a result, Soondrum said officials are often forced to cut costs which can affect the number of activities that are offered, the food that is served, the types of medical supplies that are purchases and even items such as the choice of mattresses for residents.
In June of last year, Missouri announced a plan called "case mix" intended to boost reimbursement rates to nursing homes based on the quality of care offered to residents. However, Soondrum said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had still not approved the plan.
Soondrum emphasized that Maple Lawn Nursing Home is not alone in its need for support through the proposed property tax increase. He wants to raise awareness that other nursing homes are facing similar financial challenges, which include the combined pressures of volatile supply costs, rising wage rates and a shortage of available healthcare staff.
"At the end of the day, it is in the hands of the voters. Are they going to keep this type of nursing home in the community … that's the decision that they have," Soondrum said.
He explained said there is an "urgent need" to support Maple Lawn Nursing Home, noting how voters' decisions to approve property tax levy increases in Knox and Clark counties resulted in retention of county ownership and an increase in needed funding for each nursing home.
Soondrum has heard from some people that they feel funding could increase by bringing more residents in, but stressed the situation was not simple. Due to a shortage of available health care workers, agency staff would need to be hired — which requires a higher rate of pay. In addition, existing staff members would need to take on a heavier workload to care for more residents — increasing the risk of accidents, burnout or seeking employment elsewhere.
The ballot proposal would help maintain a "sweet spot", balancing a high level of care with the highest quality of life services possible for each resident. Soondrum and fellow staff members are passionate about getting the word out about the positive impact if Marion County voters approved the proposal in April.
"The elderly population is vulnerable. It is very easily forgotten by people," he said. "But these are people who have supported the community for many decades — and even supported the nursing home through their taxes. So, I think it is time for us to support that, because you never know when it could be your time to reap that support."
