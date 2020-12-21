HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal made a significant investment in its streets during 2020.
"We estimate (having spent) about $330,000 in asphalt. When you include potholes and BPW (board of public works) saw cuts we are over $400,000 in repairs," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services.
With the exception of a few street projects which were paid for either by the Parks Department or BPW, the vast majority of the work was paid for either by leftover bond money or street sales tax revenue.
Helping stretch the money was the fact that the work was done in-house.
"All the work was performed by street department personnel," Dorian said. "We had two roads where we hired a few outside trucks to haul asphalt, but all the actual asphalt work was performed by street staff."
Dorian was delighted by how much repaving was accomplished this year.
"We actually accomplish more than we expected, which was great," he said.
Mother Nature had a hand in all the work that was completed.
"We had a great year of weather for paving," Dorian said, noting that paving continued into November.
The COVID-19 virus proved to be a non-factor, according to Dorian.
"COVID did not really impact us much this year," he said. "We were very fortunate."
More attention to city streets is planned next year.
"Our plan is to pave a similar amount in 2021 as we did in 2020," Dorian said.
A list of street projects is already taking shape.
"Going into the spring the remaining approved streets to be repaved are Meadow Brook, Sierra and Edwards. These will be the first three we start on," Dorian said. "The Transportation Committee will meet later this winter to select the next round of roads that we will pave in 2021 and beyond.”
Three major street projects, which are all related to storm-water repairs, are planned on Martin Street, Union Street and North Street.
"In those areas where storm-water vaults are being replaced those streets are being completely rebuilt," Dorian said. "Martin Street will be completed by the contractor the BPW has hired and we're still working with the BPW on the plans for Union Street and North Street."
Additional paving work also will be occurring on the recently renovated riverfront.
"We will be building the boat trailer parking lot, repaving the road to the boat club and repaving the entrance roads to the riverfront at Broadway and Center Street," Dorian said.
Following is a list of the streets that were repaved in 2020 by ward.
First Ward
Most of El Rancho, 721 tons = $48,228, hauling of asphalt, $3,910
San Remo Drive, 139 tons = $9,157
Siesta Drive, 259 tons = $16,823
Boca Drive, 157 tons = $10,209
Second Ward
Stuart Street off (Grand Avenue), 215 tons = $13,978
Clifford Street, 86 tons = $5,576
Taylor Street between Pleasant and Ford, 140 tons = $9,250
Ford Street, 333 tons = $21,667
Third Ward
Grace Street from N. Griffith to Collins Street = $17,030
Summit Street and Division Street = $12,215
Sunshine Terrace and Arch Street = $4,660
Locust from Grace to Bird = $17,895
Collins Street and Henry Street (Grace) = $19,669
North Griffith = $9,218
Davis Street = $2,727
Fourth Ward
Cave Hollow Road, 434 tons = $28,226
O’Fallon Street from Walnut = amount not available
Grape Street off Fulton, 81 tons = $5,391
Fifth Ward
Little James Road, $2,070
Last part of Paris Gravel Road, $28,514
Alley between 35th and 36th, 93.5 tons = $6,077
Sixth Ward
Garfield Street = $8,597
Miscellaneous
Euclid and Garfield patches, 17 tons = $1,125
Upper portion of Huckleberry Park, 236 tons = $15,381 (Parks budget)
Riverview Park from Palmyra Road to the four-way stop = $30,811 (Parks budget)
Riverview Park BPW portion, 251 tons = $16,370 (BPW budget)
Riverfront = $15,944.50
Bay Avenue repair = $7,933
Hillcrest repair = $2,794