Managed turkey hunt registration begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2021 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.
Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.
Due to limited hunter-education classes and classroom sizes from COVID restrictions, MDC has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applying for spring manage turkey hunts. Youth who do not have hunter-education certification must hunt in the presence of a hunter who is certified in hunter education.
The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11, with the regular spring season running Monday, April 19 through Sunday, May 9.
Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March.
More information about turkey hunting in Missouri is available by visiting MDC's website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.