HANNIBAL — Hannibal police officers are investigating a report of an assault that occurred early Sunday morning downtown.
NECOMM officials dispatched Hannibal police officers at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment.
The Hannibal Police Department is actively investigating the matter and is asking anyone who may have been a witness to contact the department at 573-221-0987 or submit their information online at www.hannibalpd.com.
More information may be released as it is deemed appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.