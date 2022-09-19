SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Meredosia, Ill. man sustained minor injuries in a rollover accident Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul W. Curtis, 58, of Meredosia, Ill., was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 west on Missouri 154 south of Pike County Road 23 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway.
