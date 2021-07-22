HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is in stable condition following a reported shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to NECOMM for a reported shooting at about 1:42 a.m. Thursday, July 22 on the 800 block of Hazel.
officers found a male in his twenties who had suffered a gunshot wound when they arrived. The suspect was no longer on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and more HPD will release more information when deemed appropriate.