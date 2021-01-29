STOUTSVILLE, Mo. — A Columbia man suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Robert A. Smith, 55, of Columbia, was traveling east on County Road 360, about a half mile east of County Road 356 at 1 a.m. when he lost control on the snow-covered road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Randolph County Ambulance took Smith to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment. The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.