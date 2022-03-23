HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested following a report of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon, and a child found with him was safely returned to family members.
Jerome Gaston, 23, originally of Las Vegas, Nev., was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in a warrant issued Wednesday by the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
The arrests were the result Hannibal police officers’ investigation of the Tuesday afternoon shooting. No injuries were reported.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:47 p.m. on Shawnee Trail.
Witnesses told officers a male subject had fired a gun and fled the area by vehicle. Officers received a description of the vehicle, which was located at a residence on Starlight Ridge.
Officers contacted subjects at the location and reportedly found Gaston hiding inside the home. Officers learned a toddler was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and the child was released to family members.
Officers arrested Gaston and recovered two firearms. He is being held in the Marion County Jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond.