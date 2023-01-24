HANNIBAL — A man died after being struck by a semi truck Monday night near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Route MM.
The Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers received reports that a man had been struck by a semi north of the intersection. Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported they found a man stumbling in the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.