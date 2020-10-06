PARIS, Mo. — A Colorado man faces two felony counts after a high-speed chase at speeds that the Monroe City Police Department allege exceeded 110 mph.
Brett Phillip Kalina of Aurora, Colo., is jailed in Monroe County on felony charges of driving while his license was revoked and resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. His bail has been set at $20,000, cash only.
He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts for speeding and failure to stop for a stop sign.
Monroe City Police said that on Sept. 25, they spotted a car allegedly driven by Kalina traveling 20 mph over the speed limit on Stoddard Street in Monroe City.
“The vehicle matched the description of (one) that had fled from Shelbina Police Department moments before,” wrote Monroe City Police in a probable cause statement.
Police say Kalina, who had a woman in the car with him, led them on a chase with speeds at times exceeding 100 mph.
“The vehicle came to a dead-end road eastbound on Business U.S. 24/U.S. 36, where the male driver turned the vehicle around, drove through a ditch and got back on the roadway heading westbound on U.S. 24/36,” police said. “The vehicle came toward the intersection of U.S. 24/36 near Route Z, where they failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and continued at a high rate of speed northbound on Route Z.’
At that point, Monroe City Police said they lost the vehicle.
Police said that Marion County Sheriff’s deputies later found the woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. She was transported by the deputies to the Monroe City Police Department.
Monroe City Police said that Shelbina officers contacted the passenger’s mother, who told them that Kalina was the alleged driver to the vehicle they had been pursuing.
Police said that Marion County deputies later located Kalina and brought him to the Monroe City Police station.
Kalina is scheduled to appear before Monroe County Associate District Judge Michael Wilson on Tuesday at 9 a.m.