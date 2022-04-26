HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested after a search warrant was served on Monday at a residence on Wauneta Place.
The search warrant was executed by the Hannibal Police Department’s Special Response Team, following an investigation by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad into the sale of methamphetamine.
During the search, officers found a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Donald E. Freeman, 44, of Hannibal, was arrested and placed in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Later Monday, two warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Freeman with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Freeman's total bond was set at $35,000 cash or surety. He remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
