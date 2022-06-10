MEXICO — Missouri Military Academy announced that Zachary Alan Malone, of New London, has earned academic distinction for the 2021-22 school year.
Academic distinctions are awarded to cadets who earn an A in each marking period and final grade in their classes, including MMA’s Triumph Program dual credit courses. Triumph Program courses are offered in partnership with William Woods University, with courses taught at MMA’s campus and at the William Woods University campus.
Malone competed the twelfth grade while he was a member of the 133rd MMA Corps of Cadets, which included cadets from 26 states and nine different countries.
