HANNIBAL — Construction on a major Hannibal Board of Public Works electrical project, which has been two years in the making, is expected to begin in the near future.
“Construction and material bids are being completed and we anticipate construction to begin mid spring on the 161 kV line,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, during the March meeting of the HBPW Board.
All told the project will consist of three parts -the 161 kV transmission line, the upgrading of three substations and connecting the South Side substation to the Oakwood substation.
The HBPW is financing the $11 million project through a lease funding mechanism.
“That is the most cost-effective for the customers of Hannibal,” said Gordon, who anticipates that the HBPW will receive an interest rate of approximately 3 percent.
Gordon thinks that the funding process will be completed by mid April of this year.
The planned project will entail the replacement of an existing 34.5 kV transmission line that has served Hannibal for more than 60 years.
“This project is a necessity because Ameren, transmission supplier for Hannibal, is doing a major upgrade to the Marion substation located near Mark Twain Cave,” Gordon said. “The HBPW must upgrade our portion of that substation and move our 34.5 kV.”
According to Gordon, the project will provide the utility with some major benefits.
“Wholesale distribution services charges that the HBPW pays for our interconnection with Ameren will be reduced,” he said. “There will be enhanced reliability and resiliency with two 161 kV feeds to the city of Hannibal. An issue at the current connection is a concern for flooding.
“It allows retirement and replacement of aging infrastructure which was originally placed in service in 1973 and 1974,” added Gordon. “It expands capacity to the system with a 161 kV line replacing a 34.5 kV line. This will give the opportunity for more industrial growth in Hannibal without impacting the service to our existing customers.”
