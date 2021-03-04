HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, southbound U.S. 61 will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10, from West Ely Road to Route MM in Hannibal for brush cutting operations and drainage maintenance.
Motorists will need to use caution while traveling through the work zone during these times. Remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down the cell phone to help eliminate distractions.
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available by contacting MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. People can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.
MoDOT’s e-update service provides motorists with road condition emails when winter weather could affect travel, along with text alerts about road closures. Motorists can follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.