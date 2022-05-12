STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform road work on routes in Marion County.
Route P: The road will be closed at Route A to County Road 292 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 16 to Wednesday, April 18 for patching operations.
Route P: The road will be closed at Route A to County Road 292 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19 for sealing the highway.
Route Z: The road will be closed at Missouri Route 168 to Route C between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 25 for patching operations.
Route Z: The road will be closed at Missouri Route 168 to Route C from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 for sealing the highway.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
