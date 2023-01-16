VANDALIA, Mo. - Agape House manager, Karen Craig, reported 30 persons, including four children, had stayed at the guesthouse in Vandalia in December during the Jan. 10 board meeting.
Decorations and special snacks were available to the guests during the holiday season. Recent painting and other repairs have brought about the need to close until Thursday, Feb. 2 in order to carry out deep cleaning and update work including new furniture.
Board members hope this attention will provide an even more homelike setting for those coming to the area to visit family members in the state correctional centers in Bowling Green, Mo. and Vandalia.
Board treasurer Kay Robnett reported a significant drop in city electrical service bills since the installation of the new HVAC system.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in November and December include the following: Aurora United Methodist Church; First Christian Church of Bolivar, Mo.; Heart of God Fellowship of Buckner, Mo.; Antioch Baptist Church, Cyrene Baptist Church and Edgewood Baptist Church, all of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship of Curryville, Mo.; Farber Baptist Church and Farber Presbyterian Missionary Church; Shiloh United Methodist Women of Foristell, Mo.; Green Ridge Presbyterian Church; Immanuel Ladies Aid (West Ely) of Hannibal; Knights of Columbus #2244 of Higginsville, Mo.; St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Kansas City, Mo.; St. Peters Lutheran Ladies Aid of LaGrange, Mo.; Knights of Columbus #6473 of Louisiana, Mo.; Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico, Mo.; Van and Elizabeth Lahmeyer of Owensville, Mo.; Strafford United Methodist Women; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and Grace Lutheran Ladies Society, Hopewell Baptist Church and Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid, all of Wellsville, Mo.
Non-monetary gifts include cookies, beverages and snacks from Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Vandalia, paper products by House board members and a Christmas tree given anonymously.
