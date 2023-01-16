VANDALIA, Mo. - Agape House manager, Karen Craig, reported 30 persons, including four children, had stayed at the guesthouse in Vandalia in December during the Jan. 10 board meeting.

Decorations and special snacks were available to the guests during the holiday season. Recent painting and other repairs have brought about the need to close until Thursday, Feb. 2 in order to carry out deep cleaning and update work including new furniture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.