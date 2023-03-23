Maintenance projects underway at Riverview Park

Maintenance work is in progress at Riverview Park, including removal of the invasive bush honeysuckle plant, removing and recycling dead or damaged trees and trimming branches. Visitors are asked to exercise caution around maintenance equipment. 

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation employees have been hard at work at Riverview Park recently and are asking for caution around maintenance equipment.

Josh Epperson, maintenance supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said the main work was to eradicate the bush honeysuckle in the park, since it is an invasive species.

