JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Broadcasters Association Board of Directors announced Tuesday the hiring of Chad Mahoney as the association’s next President/CEO.

Mahoney, now in his 32nd year of broadcasting, has worked for family-owned and publicly traded stations in various positions in Illinois, Oklahoma and Missouri. He has spent the past 14 years as the News Director of WGEM AM-FM-TV in the Hannibal/Quincy market. For the past five years, he has also served as the Chairman of the MBA Convention Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.