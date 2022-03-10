'Magic of the Mississippi' book highlights landmarks along river

QUINCY, Ill. — Author Robert Turek recently announced the release of his latest book, "Magic of the Mississippi," a coloring and trivia book dedicated to America’s Greatest River, available now on Amazon Books.
"Magic of the Mississippi" brings the sights of the Mississippi River home. Featured locations include historic river towns along the river and incredible structures built for transporting our nation's bounty.
The book features hand-illustrated coloring pages, created for all ages to discover the beauty and importance of the Mississippi River.
The Mighty Mississippi abounds with history, which "Magic of the Mississippi" captures through incredibly detailed illustrations. Over 20 single-sided coloring pages are included, as well as trivia facts to learn more about the Mississippi River.
Turek, through his book, seeks to inspire others to value the importance of the Mississippi River, including its wildlife, history and importance to the nation.
“My hope is that through this book it will encourage others to envision the river as more than a river, it’s a place of great importance to our country. My love of conservation, and preserving history is captured in the pages of this book so as to inspire others to love the river as much as I do,” Turek said.
This new release can be found on Amazon at amzn.to/3Ibou2B. Plans are underway to stock the book in retail stores throughout the region.
Detailed coloring and trivia pages feature historic river cities including Minneapolis, Minn., Nauvoo, Ill., Hannibal, St. Louis, Mo., Memphis, Tenn. and New Orleans, La. Marvels of modern engineering and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
More information and a free coloring page are available on Facebook at facebook.com/magicofthemississippi.
