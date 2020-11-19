MADISON, Mo. — The Madison C3 School District in western Monroe County is closed to in-person learning for the second time this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Nov. 12, Superintendent Zach Bruner sent a letter to district parents telling them that in-person classes have been suspended until Monday, Nov. 30.
With many staff members quarantined because of the novel coronavirus, the district cannot conduct in-person classes, forcing the move to virtual learning, Bruner said.
“The main thing is that substitute teachers are almost not available, and with some staff members who are positive, and others in quarantine, we are just not able to fill those positions with the number of substitutes that we need,” Bruner said.
Madison Schools closed for two weeks in October because of the COVID-19, returning to classes on Oct. 26.
Bruner sent a message to parents and staff that the district is entering a phase of what is labeled “Alternative Methods of Instruction,” the second such letter he has issued this school year.
“The Madison C-3 School will District Alternative Methods of Instruction,” Bruner said. “Homework exchange for students using paper packets or computer flash drives will be on Mondays and Thursdays.”
Bruner said that Madison is making arrangements to assist students who do not have reliable internet access at home – which includes about one-third of the students in the rural district.
The Madison School cafeteria is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students. Bruner said that student seating will be clearly marked with 10 feet of space between students. Students can make reservations for two hours at a time, though they can stay longer if there are no reservations for that next time slot.
“A staff member will supervise students in the cafeteria,” Bruner said. “Students should bring their personal or school-issued devices and headphones.”
Bruner said that students are expected to complete all their work by assigned deadlines. In his letter to parents, Bruner said that the school will work with parents to handle unexpected situations.
“If an issue arises that prevents your student from meeting these expectations, please communicate with our teachers as quickly as possible so that we can work with you on a solution that will keep your student on track,” he wrote.
The move to virtual learning has forced the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to stop practicing in person, participating only in virtual practices with coaches.
A tournament scheduled at the school for Nov. 30 has been postponed.
Bruner said that Madison Schools teachers and administrators created contingency plans over the summer to prepare for any COVID-19 issues, whether it be students in isolation or a full shut down.
As with the October suspension of in-person learning, the district also announced that breakfast and lunch will still be available for students, on school days only. Meals will be available for pickup or delivery by bus drivers.
Bruner said that about half the student population is participating in the meal program.