HANNIBAL — Madi Weatherford’s birthday wish was granted again this year, with an outpouring of support for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society (NEMOHS).
Madi has been donating to NEMOHS since she was five years old. At the age of four, she adopted a senior dog named Bea. Since then, Madi has given back to the place where she met Bea.
NEMOHS Director Elise Blue said many children have followed in Madi’s footsteps and donated to the shelter. Youth have donated their birthday money and tooth fairy money. Students from Ralls County Elementary School and Mark Twain Junior High School raised about $350 to support NEMOHS.
Several types of items are needed at the shelter, including paper towels, contractor trash bags, durable cat and dog toys, Cat Chow, dog food free of dyes, dog treats, cat treats, copy paper and non-clumpable cat litter.
Blue expressed her thanks for the support received at the shelter so far.
“We at the shelter would like to take this time to thank you, our supporters, for being so generous!” she said. “There is no way that our shelter would be as successful as it is without the help of our community!”
