MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Macon man sustained minor injuries as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning near Monroe City.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jason S. Viers, of Macon, Mo., was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion at 9:10 a.m. Monday, traveling east on U.S. 36, six miles east of Monroe City, when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated James D. Mozingo, 64, of Clarence, Mo., was traveling north in a 2021 Peterbilt and failed to yield. The Peterbilt traveled into the path of the Ford.
Viers was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
