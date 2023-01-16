CANTON, Mo. — The Mabee Art Gallery at Culver-Stockton College is hosting a showing of the work and collection of Steve Ayers, opening Thursday.
An artist talk and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mabee Gallery. Everyone is invited to join in a lively discussion about the ups and downs, trials and triumphs and general good fortune Steve has faced while being a professional, traveling artist over the years.
As of 2022, Ayers has been making pottery for 50 years and selling it all over the country at numerous art shows and fairs. Along the way Ayers, with his wife, Linn's discerning eye, has amassed a large collection of art across numerous media, all from working professional artists.
Included in the collection are pieces of Steve’s dating all the way back to the college years, alongside pieces by influential friends and associates over the years. Also featured will be various pieces of Steve’s current work and collaborations, which will be available for purchase.
This show is free and open to the public. This is an ACE event for Culver-Stockton students.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.