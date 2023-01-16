CANTON, Mo. — The Mabee Art Gallery at Culver-Stockton College is hosting a showing of the work and collection of Steve Ayers, opening Thursday.

An artist talk and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mabee Gallery. Everyone is invited to join in a lively discussion about the ups and downs, trials and triumphs and general good fortune Steve has faced while being a professional, traveling artist over the years.

