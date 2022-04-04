MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced a brief closure of the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and Recreation Area on Thursday and Friday for parking lot resurfacing work.
The Visitor Center will reopen for the weekend at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a secondary closure from 6 a.m. through noon Monday, April 11 for parking lot striping.
During these brief closures, more information is available by calling 573-735-4097.
Visitors who need to redeem a temporary receipt for an annual pass may mail the receipt with name and address to the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456 or email it to marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.
The receipt must be sent within 14 days of purchase. Upon receipt, your annual pass will be mailed to you.
The annual pass will expire one year from the date of purchase and is honored nationwide.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone this summer. They remind everyone to always wear a life jacket for safety.
