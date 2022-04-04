Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.