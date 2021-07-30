PERRY, Mo. — Due to health precautions regarding COVID-19, all Kansas City District Visitor Centers including the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake have been closed effective Friday, July 30.
Safety is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ number one priority. Nothing is more important than the safety of visitors, customers, contractors and their people.
USACE will continue to monitor the situation and will provide timely updates regarding other potential facility closures at lakes on their websites and/or social sites.
America the Beautiful passes can still be purchased online at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm; USACE pass purchases will not be sold until the Visitor Centers reopen.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097.