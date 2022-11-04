BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Louisiana woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Bowling Green.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Debra J. Woddall, 67, of Louisiana, Mo., was stopped at a stop sign on southbound Route VV in a 2021 Subaru Forester.
The accident reported stated Samuel J. Hartung, 28, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra west on Route UU and making a right turn onto northbound Route VV. The accident occurred when the left side of the GMC struck the left side of the Subaru.
Woodall was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both motorists were wearing a seat belt.
