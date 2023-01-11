LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 79.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lucretia D. Starks, 45, of Louisiana, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox at 8:25 a.m., traveling north on Highway 79, south of Pike County Route D.
According to the accident report, the Chevrolet began to skid due to icy conditions on the highway. The vehicle crossed the center of the road before sliding off the right side of the road, traveling down an embankment and striking a tree line.
Starks was transported by Air Evac Life Team 146 to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
She was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.