BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Louisiana, Mo. woman sustained moderate injuries in a rollover accident Saturday morning on Highway 79.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mary A. Cisco, 60, of Louisiana, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, traveling north on Highway 79, south of Pike County Road 135.
The accident report stated the Hyundai traveled off the right side of the road, then returned to the highway. The driver overcorrected, which resulted in the vehicle leaving the right side of the road a second time. The vehicle overturned after striking a ditch.
Cisco was transported by a private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
She was wearing a seat belt.
