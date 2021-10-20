BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Louisiana woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 6:40 a.m., Oct. 19, on U.S. 54 at County Road 277.
Involved in the crash was a 1998 Ford Windstar driven by 40-year-old Christina Hoskins of Louisiana.
According to the accident report the vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when it struck a deer.
Hoskins, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
