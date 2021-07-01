LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the mishap occurred at 7:30 p.m., June 30, on MO 79 north of Route YY.
A 1989 Jeep Cherokee was being driven northbound by 19-year-old Owen R. Farris of Louisiana.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Injured was a passenger, 19-year-old Tiara F. Nix of Louisiana.
Nix, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana