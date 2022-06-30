HANNIBAL — A Louisiana, Mo., woman suffered moderate injuries early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 2:10 a.m. on U.S. 61, three miles north of Hannibal. Involved in the mishap was a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Olivia R. Haines, 27, of Louisiana.
According to the incident report the northbound vehicle ran off the left side of the road where it became airborne before coming to rest in the median. Haines was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
• A Bowling Green man suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 6 p.m. on County Road 133, a mile north of Route UU. Involved in the mishap was a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Frank E. Becker, 75, of Bowling Green.
According to the incident report Becker lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a tree and overturned.
Becker, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by a private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
• An Eolia woman suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 6 p.m. on Route OO, west of County Road 300. Involved in the accident was a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by a 15-year-old female from Eolia.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway and overturned. It then continued off the left side of the road where it struck a fence. Injured was a passenger, Jennifer G. Blackwell, 47, of Eolia.
Blackwell, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
