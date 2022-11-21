CUIVRE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Louisiana woman was seriously injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Karen Pruitt, 59, of Louisiana was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport east on Highway 54 east of County Road 291 at 6:32 p.m. Friday.
The accident reported stated the driver of an unknown vehicle attempted to pass the Ford, then noticed oncoming vehicles in the westbound lane and returned to the eastbound lane. Pruitt turned to the right to avoid the vehicle, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway on the right side and overturn.
She was transported by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Pruitt was wearing a seat belt.
