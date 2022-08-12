LOUISIANA, Mo. — Tammy M. Moss, 48, of Louisiana, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Southbound Route D and Pike County Road 248 south of Louisiana.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported she was transported by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Officers reported a 1992 Pontiac Firebird, driven by Brett M. Shewmake, 26, of Nebo, Ill., was traveling too fast for conditions. The driver crested a hill and saw a 2015 Buick LaCrosse driven by Karen S. Miller, 79, of Moravia, Iowa.
Shewmake applied the brakes and began to skid. The crash occurred when the front of the Pontiac struck the rear of the Buick.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
