BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Louisiana teen sustained minor injuries in an accident Sunday on Highway 79.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old teen was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 79 at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Officers reported a deer entered the roadway. The driver avoided the deer, ran off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
