LOUSIANA, Mo. — Staff at the Louisiana Public Library congratulate winners of the Bicentennial Photo Contest.
The winners are: Best of Show — Judy Allely of Louisiana; Honorable Mention — Charlie Cogar (two) and Beverly Cogar, both of Louisiana; and Librarian’s Choice winner — Emmelia Kargel. Cash prizes were awarded. The theme of the contest is People, Places and Faces of Missouri.
All 22 entries are on display at the Louisiana Public Library, 121 North Third St., Louisiana, Mo., through Thursday, Sept. 30. Library hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Raffle tickets are available until the end of September for the Domke camera bag.
The contest was sponsored by the Friends of the Louisiana Library, GFWC Chautauqua and the Louisiana Public Library Board. Plans are to make the photo contest an annual event.