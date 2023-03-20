Louisiana museum welcomes second donation by John Wood

A print from a glass negative appears to show President Theodore Roosevelt, center, arriving at Louisiana’s downtown train station for a speech on April 29, 1903.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LOUISIANA, Mo. — John Wood has added a second contribution to the Louisiana Area Historical Museum.

Wood recently donated 700 colorized postcards, black-and-white photographs and film from Louisiana’s past. Now, he’s added 200 color slides dating from 1952 to 1960 and 75 older images imprinted on glass.

