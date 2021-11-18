Louisiana Museum to host tree-trimming party

LOUISIANA, Mo. — As a kid, Judy Schmidt couldn’t wait to see the “bubble lights” on her grandparents’ Christmas tree each year.
It’s that kind of holiday tradition she hopes others will embrace during the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s Tree-Trimming Party and Fund-raiser. It’s from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, at the museum, 304 Georgia.
There is no admission charge. The event is in conjunction with the Louisiana Christmas Parade.
“My grandparents had colored bubble lights on their tree,” remembers Schmidt, the museum board president. “Unfortunately, my cousin inherited them, but I have found reproduction strands and they’re always on my tree for my own granddaughters to enjoy.”
Bubble lights are liquid-filled glass vials that are heated and illuminated by an incandescent bulb. Because the liquid has a low boiling point, the heat causes it to bubble up from the base.
The NOMA Electric Corporation of New York officially introduced bubble lights in 1946. Originals had metal clips and are almost impossible to find now. At least 16 varieties were developed over the years.
The decorations were very popular until the late 1970s, when miniature strands of bulbs and eventually Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights gained favor.
While there may not be any bubble lights on display Nov. 27, people will be able to place on the tree old-fashioned ornaments and cards collected by the museum. They also can put up personal ornaments or donated items.
“We want to provide children and adults the fun of decorating a large, old-fashioned Christmas tree and the joy of sharing time together,” Schmidt said.
Coffee or hot chocolate and a bag of homemade cookies will be available for a $5 donation. The museum also is selling the popular one-pound Claxton Fruit Cakes for $10 each with samples available. All proceeds will be used to help the museum expand its exhibit area.
The facility features many toys and other items of interest to children. New exhibits include Flags of Missouri, which features nine ensigns that have flown over the state since the first settlers arrived. There also are displays featuring the Civil War, local businesses such as Stark Brothers Nurseries and school memorabilia.
Following the tree-trimming, the museum will close for the winter and re-open in spring 2022.
