Louisiana Museum to host church walk

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum is sponsoring its 28th Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, Dec. 12.
The event begins at historic Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee at 3 p.m., and then progresses on foot to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian. Each church will present a Christmas-themed program. The walk is a holiday tradition.
Cider and cookies will be available after the last program at First Presbyterian. There is no charge to be a part of the festivities, but donations are welcome.
People may join or leave the procession at any point. All contributions will go toward the museum at 304 Georgia Street. The facility is closed during the winter, but will reopen next spring.
