LOUISIANA, Mo. — As part of its “Weekend of Mo Mo the Missouri Monster” observance, the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, 304 Georgia, will offer extended hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Museum Co-President Brent Engel will give short programs about ‘Mo Mo’ at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
‘Mo Mo’ is the Bigfoot-like creature that reportedly stalked Louisiana in July 1972.
On Friday, the museum is hosting a concert by “Mo Mo the Missouri Monster” songwriter Bill Whyte. It’s at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana Elks Lodge., 120 N. Fifth. Tickets are at the 1972 price of $5 each for ages 13 and older, and will be available at the door. Ages 12 and younger get in free.
