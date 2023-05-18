Louisiana Museum readies for season

Louisiana Area Historical Museum Board Member Linda Beer, center, showcases a display for Renee and Tristen Phillips of rural Baylis, Ill. The museum will be open for the summer from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays starting Saturday, May 27.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum has new displays as it prepares for the summer season that starts Saturday, May 27.

The facility at 304 Georgia Street will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no admission charge.

