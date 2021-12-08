Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk brings everyone together with Christmas cheer

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk has provided a welcoming holiday tradition for community members and visitors alike, bringing a sense of family to an event that has been going strong for more than 25 years.
Martha Sue Smith, who led the Church Walk for years, recalled how the event began a few years after the Louisiana Area Historical Museum was established in 1992. The Church Walk has only been canceled three times due to ice, and the tradition has been bringing people together to hear music, witness presentations and marvel at beautiful stained-glass windows and the rich history behind six parishes, all within walking distance of one another.
Smith recalled how Jeanne Lovell, a charter board member of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum during the organization’s formative years, mentioned a church walk from another community and suggested it could be a nice fit for Louisiana as well.
“She said, ‘let’s try that,’” Smith said. “And darned if we didn’t. It was just about as successful then as it is now. It’s just so special.”
Smith said the six churches within walking distance of one another “is ready-made” for the event. The event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church at Sixth and Tennessee Streets. Visitors will travel to a different church every 15 minutes, stopping at First Christian Church, First Baptist Church, Centenary United Methodist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church. Cider and cookies will be served at First Presbyterian Church, following a tradition dating back several years.
“It was one of the most spectacular, as far as I was concerned, starts of the Christmas season that one could hope to attend — your beautiful hometown churches, the history of the stained-glass windows and music by that church,” she said.
Louisiana is home to other historic churches, including St. Joseph Catholic Church, but their locations farther away from the mid-town area made it impractical to reach them during the walk.
The stories behind each parish are richly interwoven into the community’s heritage.
Bethel A.M.E. Church
There were no Black churches west of St. Louis in 1856, but that soon changed after the emancipation of slaves in 1865. The first public institution in America owned and controlled by African Americans, the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, dates back to 1869 in Pike County, with some reports stating it began five years prior.
The Bethel A.M.E. Church congregation grew to 200 members in 1883. The new pastor, the Rev. G. W. Wright, organized the construction of the present-day church. The church’s cornerstone reads “Bethel Chapter November 8, 1883.” The oldest member of the congregation recalled tales of how the limestone was transported by horse from the Salt River area.
The church features 12 arched windows with their original double sashes. The frames held stained-glass windows, which were damaged by vandalism in the 1960s and 1970s. Congregation members found five windows in the basement and had them repaired and replaced. The church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
First Christian Church
The Christian Church of Louisiana was formed in 1837 by Elders Jeremiah Lancaster and Sandy Jones. The first meetings were held in the Courthouse and in Schwimmer’s vacant log house on the corner of Main and Georgia Streets. The original congregation consisted of five members, and the church didn’t have a permanent location for the first 13 years.
Clayton Keith began his ministry with the church in August 1868, and the congregation reached 300 members. The present church was constructed under the leadership of the Rev. E.L. Lampton and dedicated in 1895.
A renovated sanctuary and narthex were dedicated June 7, 1959. Lightning struck the church Aug. 13, 1994, destroying the sanctuary and narthex. Attempts to salvage the pipe organ failed, and an electric organ was donated by Troy Christian Church. The new sanctuary and narthex were dedicated in 1996, with the original wooden cross inside the narthex and the original metal cross atop the new steeple.
First Baptist Church
The First Baptist Church of Louisiana was formed March 26, 1853, at Cooper’s Shop, the site of the present-day post office on Georgia Street. The church was organized by the Rev. James F. Smith and the Rev. A.D. Landrum, following a Revival meeting with 36 Charter members.
Congregation members met in Wood’s School House across from City Hall. In 1853, church members voted to have a new church building constructed at the southeast corner of Georgia and Seventh Streets. The new church building was dedicated the following year.
In 1891, church members decided to build a new church home, at the southeast corner of South Carolina and Seventh Streets. The present-day church was dedicated Nov. 15, 1891. A Kirgen-built pipe organ was added in 1913, thanks to a gift from the Carnegie Foundation.
The steeple was struck by lightning in 1974, and the sanctuary and steeple were reconstructed the following year.
Centenary United Methodist Church
The history of the Methodist Church began with the arrival of the Rev. J.C. Harbison, a Methodist Circuit Rider, in September 1816. After the Rev. Anthony W. Cassad organized a society in 1821, the Rev. Andrew Monroe, Presiding Elder of the St. Louis District, established the first Methodist church in Louisiana in 1830.
The first building was started in 1839, on the west side of Main Street between Alabama and Delaware Streets. Although worship services were held at the structure, but it fell down in 1842. A subsequent frame building was destroyed by a windstorm. The third church was built on the same site in 1845, and worship continued there until 1854.
The Methodist Church was split regarding the issue of slavery, but the entire congregation was included in the newly formed Methodist Episcopal Church South, organized in 1845 in Louisville, Ky. The membership built a church in 1854 at the Corner of Fourth and South Carolina Streets.
A “union association” formed within the congregation in 1861, leading to the formation of the First Methodist Episcopal Church. The members were invited to hold services in the Presbyterian Church.
A brick church building was completed in 1868 at Seventh and Tennessee Streets. In 1884, Mrs. Jane Byers deeded a house and lot at the corner of Seventh and South Carolina Streets to the Southern Methodist Church. Bishop E.R. Hendrix, of Kansas City, Mo., preached both dedicatory sermons Sunday, Nov. 13, 1887.
Calvary Episcopal Church
The early years of the Episcopal Church in Louisiana began with the Rev. Worthington, who had a homestead in Pittsfield, Ill. and served as the Episcopal Missionary in Pike County from 1854 to 1863. He wrote in dispatches how the “intense emotions of the Civil War forced the closing of the Churches in Louisiana, including Calvary Episcopal.” The Episcopal Church reorganized in 1867.
The congregation constructed a wooden frame church that year at 5th and Virginia Streets, and it was consecrated by Bishop Robinson of St. Louis. Congregation members purchased property at 704 Georgia Street, moving the wooden structure on rollers to its present location. The building was faced with red brick and is still in use today.
From 1923 to 1958, the Rev. David Coombs served as Rector of the church. During this time, a great deal of mission work was completed. The stained-glass windows were added to the church as memorials to various individuals. A large stained-glass window over the altar depicting the Last Supper was a gift by the Rev. Coombs and his wife, Ethyl Meek Irish Coombs, in memory of their son, David Irish Coombs.
First Presbyterian Church
The Louisiana Presbyterian Church was organized in 1851 by the Old School Presbyterians for the Presbytery of Palmyra. The congregation worshipped in a brick building at 716 South Carolina Street. The historic building was later remodeled and restored and serves as the pastor’s residence.
The Presbytery of Salt River of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church sent the Rev. Erasmus Darwin Pearson to Louisiana. The congregation was organized February 1855. Members of this group built a church building on South Eighth Street between Georgia and South Carolina Streets. Following this project, the present-day church building was dedicated in 1891.
The Louisiana and Cumberland Presbyterian Churches combined in 1906. The pipe organ from the Louisiana Church on South Carolina Street was moved to the church on Eighth Street. The stained-glass windows include numerous jewels, and the windows along Georgia Street include the Stark Memorial Windows, donated by the Stark Nursery family.
The tradition continues
Smith has cherished memories from her 25 years, as the charter president of the board for the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. Judy Schmidt is the new charter president.
Smith told the story of the Church Walk bell, which may have come from her elementary school, Eugene Field School. Each church provides a 15-minute program, including music, inspirational messages and poetry. After the 15 minutes have passed, the Church Walk leader rings the bell from the conclusion of the presentation to the arrival at the next church.
Smith can no longer walk for the entire event, and Dorothy Webb volunteered to take the lead. Now, Brent Engel and his son, Adam have been entrusted with the traditional bell.
“It’s almost like family, leading the church walk,” Smith said. “I told Brent a few days ago, ‘I want you to take charge of the bell, and you and Adam guard that bell until you retire, and you give it to the museum.’”
