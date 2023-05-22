BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash resulted in a Louisiana, Mo. man and two youth sustaining serious injuries on Sunday afternoon near Buffalo Township.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Harry J. Patrick, 65, of Bowling Green, Mo., was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, traveling east on Highway 54, west of County Road 277 when the crash occurred.
The crash report stated Patrick was negotiating a curve, crossing the westbound lane of the highway. Terry K. Harrison, 59, of Louisiana, changed lanes in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 to pass. The front of Harrison's truck struck the passenger side of Patrick's truck.
Harrison and two occupants, a nine-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were transported by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff's Department and Bowling Green Police Department.
