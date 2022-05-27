LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana man suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 10:15 p.m., May 26, on MO 79 south of Pike County Road 135.
Involved in the accident was a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 18-year-old Matthew M. Capstick of Louisiana.
According to the incident report, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the southbound vehicle ran off of the left side of the road where it struck a ditch.
Capstick, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Pike County EMS to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.