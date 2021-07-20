ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Louisiana man suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened at 2:40 a.m., July 19, on northbound U.S. 61, south of Route P.
A 2009 Chevrolet Spark was being driven by 19-year-old Christopher J. Love of Louisiana.
The patrol reported that Love's vehicle traveled off the east edge of the road, where it struck a tree.
Love, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by a St. Charles County ambulance to SSM Health at Lake St. Louis.