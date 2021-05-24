BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Louisiana man suffered serious injuries Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 8:25 p.m., May 22, on Route W, 0.5 of a mile south of County Road 223.
A 2004 Ford F250 was being driven south by 30-year-old Preston T. Shepherd of Louisiana. According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. When the driver overcorrected the Dodge returned to the roadway before exiting the roadway on the left side where it overturned and struck two trees.
Shepherd, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.