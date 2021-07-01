CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A Louisiana man suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the mishap occurred at 3:45 p.m., June 30, at 114 MO 79 in Clarksville.
A 2003 Dodge Caravan was being driven north by 53-year-old Roger J. Bruemleve of Elsberry.
According to the accident report when the driver fell asleep the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a 2019 GMC Yukon which was parked on the side of the road.
Injured was a passenger in the Dodge, 50-year-old Thomas G. Lindley Sr. of Louisiana, who was not wearing a safety device.
Lindley was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS.